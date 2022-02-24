Ukraine: Denmark Shuts Down Embassy In Kiev

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, announced the shutdown of its embassy in Kiev over concerns of insecurity amid hostilities in Ukraine.

“The embassy in Kiev is temporarily closed for security reasons. There are reports of explosions and rocket attacks in northern, eastern and southern Ukraine.

“The airspace is closed,” the ministry said in a statement.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, had on Thursday morning declared a ‘special military operation’ against Ukraine.

The Russian leader had said that the special military operation did not target Ukrainian cities, but aimed at the demilitarisation of Ukraine.

According to Putin, the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk republics requested help from Russia to counter Ukraine’s military aggression, which has recently intensified in the eastern Donbas region.

