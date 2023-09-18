UNGA: Tinubu To Address Africa International Trade Exhibition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu is billed to speak at the Africa International Trade Exhibition program, during the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Tunde MacAlabi, Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Business, Trade and Investment Summit Component of the exhibition programme, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He explained that the meeting would take place on Sept. 21 at the prestigious Hilton Hotel located at 1335 Avenue of the Americas, Midtown, Manhattan, New York.

MacAlabi, who is the Chief Executive Officer of T-BYK Ventures, will be joined by notable figures such as Prof. Tai Balofin, President of Nigerian Progressive Professionals.

He said that Tinubu would also be joined by Khuraira Musa, the Chief Executive Officer of K-Pro Consulting of New York and President of the Arewa Development Support Initiative (ADSI), an NGO, for empowering youths and women in Northern Nigeria.

According to him, Ms Musa, a serial entrepreneur and author of the ‘Audacity of an African Child’, an autobiography that chronicles the struggles of her disadvantaged childhood, will co-anchor the session.

”During the programme, President Tinubu, who will serve as the Special Guest of Honour, is expected to deliver a goodwill message to a distinguished gathering of North American and key figures from the private sector.“

“The Africa International Trade Exhibition (A.I.T.E) programme is designed as a complementary private sector initiative to the US-Africa Leaders annual summit.

” It aim is to foster closer socio-economic ties between the United States and Africa through enhanced commercial engagement,” he said.

He stated that the event would be a vital platform for discussions, collaborations and strategies that will contribute to the economic development and prosperity of Nigeria and its partners

This will come under the theme: “The Imperative of Global Trade for African SMEs as a Game Changer for the Future Prosperity of the Continent.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president will on Sunday leave Abuja for New York to attend the 78th UN General Assembly holding from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23.

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this on Saturday in Abuja.

The trip will be Tinubu’s first UNGA outing. (NAN)





