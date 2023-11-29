Obi Vs Tinubu: Supreme Court Failed To Give Judgment In Our Case – LP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Labour Party, LP, has claimed that the Supreme Court failed to deliver judgment on the appeal filed by its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The party, in a statement issued on Tuesday by its National Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, stated that the apex court only read judgment on the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The LP in its statement on Tuesday stated that after the Presiding Justice, His Lordship John Inyang Okoro JSC, read the judgment on PDP’s appeal, the judge “verbally stated that the decision in the LP appeal would abide by the judgment just delivered in respect of the PDP appeal”.

The party tagged the development as unprecedented and unacceptable.

“The LP finds it very embarrassing and depressing that the Supreme Court would, after hearing the appeal by our party, refuse to deliver any judgment and also fail to avail our party of any copy of whatever it considers to be its decision.

“With every sense of responsibility, the LP believes that the Supreme Court’s conduct is regrettable and unprecedented.

“This constitutes an unmitigated breach of the constitutional right of LP and her candidate to a fair hearing”, the statement said.





