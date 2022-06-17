Gunmen Kill Policeman, Set Patrol Vehicles Ablaze in Nsukka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Unknown gunmen terrorizing parts of South East Nigeria on Friday attacked the university town of Nsukka, in Nsukka Council Area of Enugu State killing a policeman and set ablaze police patrol vehicles at two different check points.

The victim was shot dead at Umanu junction Nsukka while the police patrol vehicle was set ablaze along Ibeagwa-ani road Nsukka..

An eyewitness at Umanu junction who craved anonymity told newsmen that around 6.20 am residents started hearing sporadic gun shots.

According to him, “I rush to my doors to ensure that all of them are well locked.

“I switched off all electric lights in my house and told my wife and children to keep quiet because I thought it was armed robbers.

He said after the gun shots stopped, he saw people rushing to the junction and I joined them only to see a lifeless policeman on the ground.

” They said the policeman was killed during a gun duel between police team on check point and the gunmen.

Also narrating what she saw, a trader who witness that of Ibeagwa-Ani road where police van was set ablaze who also pleaded anonymity said that, she was in a commercial bus going to Nkwo Ibeagwa-Ani Market when they sighted police van on fire with five armed men who masked their faces watching the vehicle.

“Our driver quickly reversed and drove to a safer distance where we watched until the gunmen zoomed off shooting in the air.

“When we reached the scene of the incident the van has already burnt to ashes, we stopped like other road users for some minutes and continue our journey, “he said.

When contracted, the Enugu State police Command Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe confirmed the incident.

He said “Yes, there was an attack on Police Operatives in Nsukka today.

” But the details are still sketchy. I will communicate to you once I get details, please.