Unlawful Substitution: Aggrieved Enugu Reps Candidate Ilo, Drags APC, INEC To Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ace Broadcaster, and Candidate of Aninri/Awgu/Oji- River federal Constituency of Enugu State, Prince VinMatin Obiora Ilo, has dragged the All progressive Congress APC and Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to a federal High Court in Abuja over Unlawful substitution of his name with one Mrs. Claire Ilo.

He said he defeated the female Candidate during the just concluded primary election of the party.

The former Special Adviser (SPA) on media to Ex-Enugu State governor, Sullivan Chime disclosed the development weekend in a statement he signed and addressed to the people of the federal Constituency and made available to African Examiner in Enugu.

He accused the APC Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Enukwu, and the Enugu State Chairman of the party Mr. Ugochukwu Agballa, of conniving to rob him of the mandate legitimately given to him by the delegates of the federal Constituency during the party’s just concluded primary election for House of Representatives.

Ilo, a former top editorial Staff of African Independent Television AIT and Ray Power FM Station, said he instituted the legal suit with a view to seeking redress on the injustice.

He hinted that he has assembled a team of lawyers that will utilize section 285 of the Nigerian constitution as well as the section 84 and 29 of the electoral Act to redress in law court.

The Statement read: “On Friday 24th of June, based on fake documents Emma Enukwu, APC Deputy National Chairman, Ugo Agballa, Chairman APC Enugu State Chapter and their cohorts smuggled into the APC National Secretariat and which ended up in (INEC), INEC erroneously published the name of my opponent and loser of the 27th of May, 2022 APC, HOR Primary Election, Mrs Claire Ilo.

“May I put on record that yesterday’s publication of my opponent’s name as our party’s candidate for the 2023 election, is not only a violent rape of democracy, gross injustice, a show of corrupt, arrogant and raw power by enemies of our party and Greater Awgu but unconstitutional, illegal and of no effect and will not stand.

My election as the candidate of APC at the 27th of May primary election followed every due process, our party members voted massively for me and the primary election was certified by all the authorities legally involved, including INEC.

“That election was upheld by the APC Enugu State House of Representatives (HOR) Election Panel (supported with an affidavit deposed to at the Federal High Court Abuja) and the Enugu State HOR Election Appeal Panel.

“Unfortunately, and pathetically, with all the overwhelming documented evidence, Chief Emma Enukwu and Ugo Agballa had their way at the APC National Secretariat but no man is God.

“These two individuals have done their worst and thank God Almighty, moving forward, our fate is no longer in their hands.

“Recently INEC’s National Commissioner of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye said “The Commission monitored the primaries of different political parties.

“Their senatorial and House of Representatives primaries and we have our reports. So, if somebody emerged from the party primary and someone else’s name is submitted, it is the duty of that particular individual to utilise Section 285 of the Constitution, Section 84 and 29 of the Electoral Act to seek redress in a constituted court of law.

“The final list of validly nominated candidates will be published by the Independent National Electoral Commission on the 20th day of September, 2022. And that is for presidential and national assembly candidates”.

“I am determined to use the sections quoted above and indeed all extant laws in our constitution, to challenge this illegality, grandiose injustice and abuse of power by our oppressors who ironically are our supposed leaders.

“I am happy to inform you that I have approached the Federal High Court Abuja and have duly served all the parties including APC and INEC.

Ilo added that “I have also assembled a formidable team of lawyers, to diligently prosecute this case and I want to assure our supporters, especially the good people of Greater Awgu that whatever it takes within the ambit of the law to recover our stolen mandate will be done.

“As a loyal party man, I am constrained to go this way but I am left with no other choice because our party the APC refused to protect me or give me justice.

“Everywhere I went to, within the party in pursuit of our mandate, they acknowledged the INJUSTICE but times without number I heard these painful words “MY HANDS ARE TIED”. Emma Enukwu is indeed a very powerful man in APC but he is not God.

“It is also painful and insulting to note, that though the two men oppressing us are brothers from Udi, in Enugu West but because of RAW POWER, they now have the audacity to DICTATE to Greater Awgu who should serve them.

“In a recent outburst Ugo Agballa said “Greater Awgu should look for another candidate not VinMartin. If at the end of the day VinMartin is declared winner, I will campaign against him”. What arrogance? What impudence?

“Once again let me thank the people of Greater Awgu for the opportunity, support and mandate they have given me, I solemnly swear I will protect it.

“Their intention is to distract us, waste our time, make us spend money we should be using to fight PDP, weaken us and APC and make it difficult for us to win.

“They are riding the wrong horse and unaware of the strong resolve of Greater Awgu to be an independent people and take their fate in their hands once again.

Ilo deviated: “No Man is “God will restore Israel” – Ezekiel 11:13. Like Israel, Greater Awgu will be restored. Long live Greater Awgu