UNN VC Election: Group Canvases Support For Enugu North Senatorial Zone Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the forthcoming election of a Vice Chancellor (VC) for the University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN, a pressure group, under the platform of ‘Kpokotenu Nsukka’, meaning, (unite Nsukka), has urged eligible voters and other critical stakeholders in the electoral process, including the Governing Council, to support and vote for an Enugu North Senatorial District candidate in the spirit of justice, equity and fairness.

The group, posited that the appeal became necessary based on the fact that no person from Nsukka, in Enugu North Senatorial Zone has occupied the office since inception of the premier university in 1960, despite having those who are eminently qualified to pilot affairs of the school.

A communique issued at the end of its maiden meeting and inauguration of her Steering Committee held in Enugu on Monday, argued thus: “that as the host of the university, it will be in order to consider an Nsukka son or daughter for the exalted office of the VC of the university, as no Nsukka man or woman has been VC of UNN since its inception over 6 decades ago”

The group, in the Communique signed by its Director General, Ozo Ejike Okpe, Director, in charge of Secretariat, Comrade Favour Amuka, and the Committe Chairman, Pastor Arc. Chinweike Amoke, and made available to newsmen, revealed that it’s aim and objective is to Actualize their dream of having a UNN VC of Enugu North Senatorial District Extraction.

They added: “That, ‘Kpokotenu Nsukka, prays every eligible voter and every other critical stakeholder in the process of electing a VC for UNN, including the Governing Council, to support and vote for an Enugu North Senatorial District candidate in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice.

“That Kpokotenu Nsukka appreciates the person and office of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Barr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah for his unyielding belief in the betterment and development of Nsukkaland.

The organization therefore, pray the Governor, whom they described as “the performing disruptive innovative Governor of Enugu State to support the emergence of an Nsukka man as VC UNN”.

They equally urge him to extend his positive disruptive virtues to the UNN VCship contest to disrupt the discriminatory trend that has prevented an Nsukka man from emerging VC over the years.

“We, the Kpokotenu Nsukka group and indeed, all well-meaning sons and daughters of Nsukka land, will keep supporting the life-changing administration of His Excellency, Dr Barr Peter Ndubisi Mbah.

“That we pray the President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to come to our aid and support a UNN VC of Nsukka extraction to bring to an end, the unfair and age-long jinx that has been the lot of the Nsukka man since UNN was established in his backyard decades ago.

According to the Communique, “Kpokotenu Nsukka stands by the fact that it is time for Nsukka to produce the next Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka;

They maintained that Nsukka has qualified sons and daughters for the office of the VC of UNN and should be given the opportunity to emerge the VC of the university it hosts.

The body made up of personalities from diverse professions, said “Nsukka appeals to all aspirants to the office of the Vice Chancellor who are not from Nsukka, to voluntarily withdraw from the race;

The group also appealed to all aspirants who are of Nsukka senatorial zone extraction, to come together and arrive at a consensus candidate.

“That, in view of the sacrifices Nsukka has made by hosting the university and providing it with land and peaceful environment; physical and social, Kpokotenu Nsukka posits that it has become imperative that the VC seat be conceded to Nsukka zone after a long period of over 6 decades of denial;

That, even Ala Nsukka, that is the land of the area, its ancestors and the spirit of the people speak in the same manner that now is the time for Nsukka to produce the VC of the university;

The organization further averred “that a great compensation shall have been meted on the land of Nsukka by the university should an Nsukka man lead it in the capacity of VC this time, as the blessing exuding from the land shall continue to rise to the health and prosperity of the great citadel of learning and its people.