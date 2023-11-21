Uproar As Akpabio Names PDP’s Ngwu Chief Whip

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was uproar in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly on Tuesday, following the announcement of Senator Osita Ngwu representing Enugu West as the new Senate Minority Whip.

Ngwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was named as the minority leader by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, a development that did not go down well with some Labour Party senators.

Sen. Okechukwu Ezea from Enugu North rose to the nomination. His personal objection was backed by Sen. Tony Nwoye of the LP who equally rose to challenge the ceding of three slots of the minority leadership to the PDP, leaving the Labour Party with no representation in the senate leadership.

After an intense argument, the President of the Senate took the majority decision who had voted in favour of the PDP for the Senate Minority Whip.

Ngwu replaced Labour Party’s Sen. Darlington Nwokwocha, who represented Abia Central district, until his sack by the Court of Appeal in Lagos on November 4.

During the plenary, Akpabio also named Abba Moro, the lawmaker representing Benue South as the new Minority Leader of the Senate.

He replaced Sen. Simon Nwadkwon representing Plateau North on the platform of the PDP who was sacked by the court on October 23.

Meanwhile, the Senate has urged the Federal Government to immortalise the designer of the national flag, the late Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi who passed on August 29, 2023.

The lawmakers, after the motion moved by Sen. Sharafadeen Abiodun representing Oyo South, observed a moment of silence, urging the government to conduct a state burial in his honour for his role in the design of the national flag.





