US-Based Publisher Denies Terrorism Allegations, Fingers Matawalle

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – United States of America based Investigative Journalist and publisher, Mr Jackson Ude has dismissed a memo labeled “fake” by the Zamfara State Government accusing him of terrorism and banditry.

Ude, a communication strategist, and former Director of Communications and Strategy to former President Goodluck Jonathan, took to his verified X handle @jacksonpbn to react to the fake memo, which he linked to the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

Titled, “Attempt to link me and others with terrorism, banditry,” the tweets read in part,

“My attention has been drawn to a memo flying around purportedly signed by one Abubakar Nakwada, Secretary to the Zamfara state Government titled “Re North Western UN- Organized Security Summit In Katsina” where I was listed amongst 11 others to receive N1,378,000, 000 (N1.3billion) as ‘Media Promoter’ and ‘Bandits Kingpin.’

“The memo has been discredited and disowned by the Zamfara State Government who described it as fake.

“That poorly packaged piece of rubbish is the handiwork of the illiterate Minister of State, Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle, who is struggling to link me and his other perceived enemies with terrorism and banditry.

“Matawalle thinks he is dealing with one road side Journalist. I see his footprints on a daily basis. I have him on my monitor!”

In a trip down memory lane, Mr Udeh traced how Matawalle chose to accuse him of imagined crimes, saying “The genesis of the whole stupidity from the unschooled Matawalle who parades fake academic credentials, is that after his arrest of Bashir Hadejia whom he has struggled to link with terrorism, banditry and a sponsor of the #ENDBADGOVERNANCE protests, the former Zamfara Governor-turned Minister of state, has been shopping for elements to criminalize myself and others he sees as enemy.”

He noted that legal representatives in both Nigeria and the United States of America have been kept in the know, adding that the Department of Justice would get a petition on the activities of the former Governor in no distant time.

“My lawyers in Nigeria and in the United States have been briefed. A petition will also be sent to the US State Department and the Department of Justice on the activities of Matawalle and his attempts to link me with terrorism and banditry using cooked up charges,” another tweet read.