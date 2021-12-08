NLC, NUJ, CSOs Urges LGA Chairmen To Commerce Payment Of Minimum Wage In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Touched by the untold hardship currently facing Nigerian workers as a result of the present economic instability in the nation, the Enugu State Branch of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Civil Society organizations CSOs have urged Council area Chairmen in the state to consider payment of the new minimum wage from January 2022.

The group noted that the current high cost of living in the country occasioned by the economic crisis in Nigeria has been biting hard as well as making life unbearable for local government workers operating under the banner of Nigeria Union of Local government Employees (NULGE), in all the 17 local government areas of the state.

State Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Virginus Nwobodo, Who Spoke during a good governance tour of Enugu LGAs embarked upon by the NLC, NUJ and CSOs in four Council areas of the State, which included, Udenu, Igboeze North and South and Nsukka local governments, lamented the poor take home salary package of Staff of that tier of government.

According to him, “some Local government workers in Enugu state receive as poor as 25 to 30,000 naira as monthly salaries” which cannot take care of their family needs going by the present economic challenges in Nigeria.

The Enugu NLC Chairman, therefore, appealed to the Council Bosses, to take the bull by the horn and do the needful from January next year.

He told the three Council Chairmen, at their respective offices, that the Enugu NLC, NUJ, and Coalition of CSOs good governance tour was not meant to witch-hunt or undermine any local government Boss, rather, it is aimed at appraising their performances in the last two years they took over mantle of leadership.

African Examiner reports that in less than three months from now, the two year tenure of the 17 incumbent Local Government Chairmen in the state will come to an end, while election for new ones has been slated for early 2022.

Nwobodo, the State NUJ Chairman, Comrade Rex Arum, and leader of CSOs in the state, Comrade Onyebuchi Igbokwe, had in their separate speeches, explained that the tour is equally aimed at holding the local government bosses accountable as well as create a score card for them in the state as people who were given mandates to serve by the electorates.

At Udenu Council Area, the Executive Chairman Hon. Solomon Izuchukwu Onah, who acknowledged the importance of the tour, as well as need for accountability commended the group for being the watch dogs of the society.

He said such initiative will keep those in power on their feet, stressing that he has been enjoying a very robust and cordial relationship with members of NULGE in his local government since assumption of office, a claim the NULGE Chairman in the Council area, Comrade Cajethan Nwodo was correct.

He said “welfare of the local government employees was prioritized by the administration of Solomon Onah.

According to Nwodo, the Chairman’s administration has done well in the areas of agriculture, workers welfare and infrastructure just to mention a few.

Also speaking at Igboeze North Council Area, the Chairman, Engr. Williams Ejike said the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has been giving them free hands to operate, even as he showcased over twenty projects done by his administration.

He said: “We cannot stop to thank the Executive Governor who has been the brain behind sustainable peace and development of Enugu state and for the opportunity given to us to serve.

At Igboeze South Local Government Area, Secretary of the council, Mr. Vitus Nnamani who stood in for the Chairmen, Peter Andrew Omeje, equally showcased a total of 23 completed and ongoing projects scattered across the LGA.

Chairman of Nsukka Council area, Barrister Cosmas Ugwueze, who spoke via Secretary to the local government, Mr. Onyeke Charles Nnamdi also enumerated a number of projects done by his administration.

He disclosed that he inherited about 78 million naira pensioners arrears which has been cleared by his administration, saying “we inherited the good and the bad.