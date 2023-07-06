Rangers FC Unveils Ilechukwu As New Technical Adviser

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Foremost Nigeria’s premier league club, Rangers International F.C of Enugu, has officially engaged and unveiled Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu as the it’s technical Adviser.

The Anambra state born soccer tactician takes the place of coach Abdul Maikaba whose two years contract with the club ended recently.

African Examiner Sports reports that the brief but colorful ceremony took place Wednesday at the club’s Corporate office, located at Government Reservation Area G.R.A, Enugu, with a galaxy of Sports Journalists around to witness the event.

The club’s living legend, and former Super Eagles Coach, Chief Christian Chukwu, who played and Coached Rangers and currently holds the position of Technical Director also graced the event alongside the Enugu state F.A chairman, Hon. Tony Ugwu, who was represented by a Board member of the Association, Foster Chime.

Also in attendance is the National chairman of Rangers football club supporters club, Dr. Orji Iloakazi and many other critical stakeholders of the club.

After putting pen to paper and being presented with the club’s replica jerseys, coach Ilechukwu who said, “I must first give thanks to the government of Enugu state, the management of Rangers International F.C, supporters, and the media who are very important in this business.

“I am so happy to be here as I am very positive about making things work here and getting the needed results to take Rangers to the level it rightly belongs in the two years I have signed.”

The new Rangers TA, said he is going to bring his vast experience in the round leather game to bear in the club, adding that by grace he is going to do everything technically possible to return Rangers where it belongs in the Nation’s football space.

He however, solicited the cooperation of all critical Stakeholders, including the sporting press as he begins the journey.

“I accept to come to Rangers because I strongly believe that we can form a formidable team to start winning trophies, because I know the club’s Fans are hungry for trophies.

Introducing the former M.F.M F.C, Heartland and Plateau United gaffer earlier, the Administrative Secretary of the club, Barrister Ferdinand Ugwuarua, said, “I really want to appreciate God for making this event a reality, just as we owe a lot to the sports-loving governor of Enugu state, H.E, Barrister Peter Mbah, for graciously approving this event as well as all critical stakeholders that came out for this event of signing and unveiling of our new technical adviser, coach Fidelis Ilechukwu.

“This young coach has all it takes to improve his curriculum vitae, and we are solidly behind him to lead us to countless triumphs on the domestic scene for us to have a shot at the continent again.”

“After our last coach, Abdul Maikaba failed to renew his contract at the end of last season, we quickly went ahead with our program by going out in search of a perfect replacement which we found in coach Fidelis Ilechukwu and today, we present him to the sporting media and other stakeholders as we believe that he has what it takes to lead the club to a high place where the club rightly belong.”

Chief Christian Chukwu in a brief remark, stated, “The right thing has been done by the way the management went and got coach Fidelis Ilechukwu and we are going to give him the support to succeed.”

After the activities at the corporate office of the club, the coach was taken to see the players’ camp where the gymnasium, sick bay, and other facilities are located and he was thrilled with what he saw on the ground.

In an interview with Our Correspondent, National Chairman of Rangers supporters club Dr. Iloakasi, assured the new TA of their commitment and unalloyed support in ensuring that he succeeded.





