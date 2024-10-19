WAFU B U20: Burkina Faso Defeat Nigeria’s Flying Eagles In Group B In Opener

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria men’s national U-20 football team, the Flying Eagles has suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Burkina Faso in their opening Group B clash of the WAFU B U20 AFCON in Lone, Togo.

The Flying Eagles, who are defending champions, started the match on a sluggish note as they failed to convert their chances in front of goal.

Nigeria’s forward, Kparobo Arierhi found himself through on goal early in the first half, only to fire his effort off target.

Burkina Faso responded immediately, forcing Nigerian goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu into a save to keep the scores goalless.

In the second half, the Aliyu Zubairu tutored lads struggled to create clear-cut chances, with Nasiru Salihu attempting a speculative long-range shot that went well off target.

The resilient Burkina Faso side finally found the breakthrough in the 66th minute through Coulibaly Dramane, who pounced on a loose ball after Nigeria failed to properly clear a set piece.

Dramane’s goal proved decisive, as the Flying Eagles were unable to mount any serious threat in the final minutes.

Nigeria will now seek to redeem it’s image as they face Côte d’Ivoire on Thursday in their last group game, to nurse any chance of progressing to the semi-final. (NAN)