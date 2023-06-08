FG Declares June 12 Public Holiday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has declared Monday June 12, a public holiday.

This was confirmed in a statement on Thursday, from the office of the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Interior.

According to the release by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, the holiday is in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

Dr Akinlade while making the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated all Nigerians on this occasion.

“Nigeria’s democratic journey has, like in many other climes, encountered both stormy and smooth sails, but the ship of State, its institutions and most importantly, the Nigerian people have remained steadfast on the tenets of democratic governance.

“On this memorable occasion therefore, Nigerians and friends of Nigeria are invited to appreciate the progress that has been made, celebrate the milestones covered and look forward to a better future for the country’s democracy”.

The Permanent Secretary wished all Nigerians a Happy Democracy Day celebration.