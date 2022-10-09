We Are Not In Support Of Disruption Of Elections In Igboland – IPOB

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The proscribed group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says that the group does not have any plans to disrupt the 2023 general elections in the South-East.

This was announced in a statement by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

According to Powerful, there is no truth in the claim that the group was planning to disrupt the 2023 elections in Igboland.

The statement read: “The IPOB leadership has for umpteenth time stated unequivocally that part of our modus operandi in our agitation for freedom has never been, is not and will not be violent agitation.

“This explains our consistent demand for the United Nations (UN) to organize a referendum in the Biafran territory for the Biafran people to determine their destiny. To this effect, IPOB is neither contemplating nor will it encourage or sponsor anyone or group to disrupt the Nigeria shambolic selection process called election.

“IPOB has constantly made it public that we have no interest in and cannot legitimize the aberration they call election in Nigeria. We are a focused, determined and disciplined freedom fighting movement not political thugs and IPOB is devoted to the cause of liberating our people from subjugation and from modern day slavery and neo-colonialism and will not allow ourselves to be distracted from this very objective.”

“Whoever that is sponsoring any group or gang tagging them IPOB is on his/her own. For those who are hard of hearing, IPOB is one indivisible family under one central command and leadership.

“If in the future IPOB leadership decides to make further statement on the upcoming Nigeria selection process called election, we shall make such statement through our official channels.”