We’ll Assist Chad In Every Way – Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari says that his regime will assist the Republic of Chad in any way possible to stabilise and return to constitutional order.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President made the promise when he received the President, Transitional Military Council of Chad, Lt. Gen. Mahamat Itno, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, “We are bound together by culture and geography, and we will help in all ways we can.

“Nigerians know and appreciate the role Chad played in helping us to combat terrorism, and we will continue the collaboration.”

Speaking of the late Marshal Itno, Buhari stated that, “he was a personal friend, and a friend of Nigeria, and Chad has been very steadfast in defending Nigeria”.

He also disclosed that Chad should not hesitate to ask for help in areas it deemed necessary.

“We will also help you to ensure a smooth transition in 18 months, as you have promised your people,” Buhari said.























