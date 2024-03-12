Atiku Reaffirms Commitment To PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Atiku Abubakar has reaffirmed his commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), distancing himself from speculations claiming he left the party.

The PDP presidential candidate for the 2023 election said this in reaction to speculations that he has departed from the party.

“Let me be unequivocal: this is pure mischief, devoid of truth. I reaffirm my unwavering loyalty to the PDP while advocating the swift merger of opposition parties. The urgency of this consolidation cannot be overstated,” he said in a post on his X handle Tuesday.

“Tinubu’s relentless pursuit of personal agendas at the expense of national governance is glaring. His myopic focus on 2027 betrays a disregard for the pressing needs of the populace. It’s high time he ceased his bumbling escapades and prioritised the welfare of the people.

“My media team is vigorously countering his baseless claims. Let this be a wake-up call to all: the pursuit of power must not overshadow the imperative of effective governance. Together, let us propel Nigeria forward, leaving behind the antics of political charlatans.”