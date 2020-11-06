We’ll Prosecute Rogue Police Officers –Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that there are plans to bring to book rogue elements that have tarnished the image of the Nigeria police force.

Buhari disclosed this during a meeting a meeting with a delegation of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria in Abuja on Thursday.

He stated that the effort with the demands of the #EndSARS protesters saying that the voices of the youths have been heard and their demands are being implemented.

Buhari stated that the police will go through reform in the areas of welfare, working conditions as well as code of conduct.

He said: “We have heard the loud cries of our youth and children, and we are attending to their concerns.

“To succeed in all of this, we would require your support and voice to help amplify the message. Your proximity to the people places you in a unique position to communicate and ensure that our response is targeted and impactful.

“I want to once again thank you for the role you all have played to calm down our youth with wisdom and authority. By instilling hope and keeping the peace, you have rendered the country great service.

“We cannot allow anybody or group to threaten the peace or sabotage these efforts. Strong, transparent efforts are underway to address those rogue elements of the Nigerian Police Force.

“Simultaneously, the Nigerian Police Force will also undergo much needed reform that covers welfare, working conditions, and code of conduct. That will usher in a more professional workforce.”

President Buhari applauded the traditional rulers describing them as the guardians and he enjoined them to always be neutral “because this is what significantly confers on you, your moral authority and legitimacy.”

