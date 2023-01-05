Why I Might Go Broke If I Continue Giving – Don Jazzy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian singer and record producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, has stated that his generous attitude may lead to him being poor.

The music producer, while complaining about how he receives calls from strangers who constantly call for financial assistance on his social media pages, stated that he’s now putting his phone on ‘do not disturb’ mode to stop some of these strange calls from people.

According to him, some unknown persons were selling his mobile lines and he gets calls from strangers as some persons sell his numbers to strangers so that they could call him for no reason.

Don Jazzy writes: “They sell the number, so people will message me for no reason. My phone is forever on ‘Do Not Disturb’ (DND). I know that some people will think that I am cocky or forming, but that is not the point here.

“When I’m in a good mood, and I pick some of these calls, they will tell me that they bought the number, but they can’t reveal who sold it to them.

“You have to set certain boundaries. Even if I do not want to, my brother (General) tries as much as possible to reduce the number of people that get to me because you can lie any stupid lie, and I will give you the money, but if I continue that way, I can go broke.”