Why Mohbad Was ‘Quickly’ Buried – Father

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as MohBad, on Wednesday informed the coroner inquest at Ikorodu that the reason they buried Mohbad quickly was because the mortuary rejected him.

According to Aloba, he was the one who pointed out where the late singer was buried and the place where Mohbad was buried was the deceased’s land.

He also stated that on the day his son died, when he got to the house, he went straight upstairs to his room and he saw blood-soaked clothes before he was told that the deceased was in the living room.

The witness further informed the court that he had seen his late son been attacked and the deceased had also told him that the attacks from Sammy Larry were a constant thing.

Aloba said: “I have witnessed my son being attacked five times.

“Mohbad said whenever he performs on the Island, they will scatter the place. That also happened this year.

“My son said strange water was given to him alone at NDLEA to drink, and he became scared of going out for six months.

“He said he didnt know whether something will happen to him at the airport because of the strange water he was given to drink.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



