Why Nigeria Cannot Progress With Many Children Living In Poverty, Out Of School – Osinbajo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has stated that Nigeria cannot progress as it is struggling with a large population of children battling hardship and out of school.

“At the heart of the At-Risk Children Programme is the idea that every Nigerian child counts. A nation will be measured ultimately by how it treats its most vulnerable citizens,” Mr Osinbajo declared.

He added, “We recognize that we cannot make progress as a people while a significant population of our children – those to whom the future belongs – are left on the margins of society, deprived of the opportunity to discover and fulfill their potential.”

Mr Osinbajo stated this during his special address at the At-Risk Children –Programme(ARC-P) Summit on Thursday at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

“In 2016, the rule of law advisory team was established in the presidency. One of the team’s main tasks was to ensure that, following the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, there is effective coordination of responses to cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV),” explained the vice president. “Since then, the team has supported the establishment of SGBV Response Teams across the country.”

The Vice-President also stated that in 2021, on the advice of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, the president inaugurated the National Poverty Reduction (NPRGS) Committee.