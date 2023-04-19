Surety Turns Accused For Allegedly Not Producing Suspect For Prosecution

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 45-year-old man, Taiwo Odeyemi, who allegedly stood as surety for his brother who was involved in illegal connection of electric light, on Tuesday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Odeyemi, whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on a count charge of perverting the course of justice.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police Prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 8, at Shasha Police Station, Akowonjo, Lagos.

According to him, the defendant attempted to pervert the course of justice by standing as surety for his brother, one Akeem Odeyemi, who was involved in a case of illegal connection of Ikeja electric distribution light.

He said that the defendant could not produce the suspect to the police for prosecution when needed.

Aigbokhan said that the offence contravened Section 97 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Miss K. A. Ariyo, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that one of the sureties should be a blood relative to the defendant.

She adjourned the case until May 9 for mention.