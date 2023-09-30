Why Process Of Seeking Edo State Next Governor Must Be Fair – Obaseki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2024 Edo gubernatorial election, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has stated that the process of seeking his successor must reflect fairness, equity, and a sense of inclusion, as he is determined to end his administration in a positive way.

Obaseki made this known when he spoke to journalists on Friday, adding that it is not his place to determine, “appoint or anoint” his successor.

“But all I know is that in the process of seeking my successor, there must be fairness, equity, and a sense of inclusion because our goal is to keep Edo as one.

“For me, that is the only issue I understood that may be a problem and that should not stop us. The important thing for us as an administration is for us to finish strong and try to complete everything we told Edo people we would do for them during our campaign,” he declared.

Speaking on his relationship with the State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, he said, “I have nothing personal against the Deputy Governor and never had. For me, the issues are very straightforward”.

The African Examiner writes that the Independent National Electoral Commission said the Edo governorship election will be held on September 21, 2024.





