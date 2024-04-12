W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

29 Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza

Posted by Latest News, World News Friday, April 12th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least 29 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Friday, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The people died when a residential building  was struck.

Dozens of people were also  injured in the attack.

The Israel Defense Force ,in a statement on Friday ,said the airforce had attacked more than 60 targets in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours. 

 

