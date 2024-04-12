29 Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least 29 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Friday, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The people died when a residential building was struck.

Dozens of people were also injured in the attack.

The Israel Defense Force ,in a statement on Friday ,said the airforce had attacked more than 60 targets in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.