Women Group Tasks New Enugu LGA Chairmen on Good Governance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the newly elected local government areas Chairmen in Enugu state resumed duties, following their swearing in on Monday, a group, under the platform of Women Support Women Community Network, has urged the Council bosses to emulate the the state governor, Peter Mbah’s development models.

A statement issued by its Founder, Ambassador Mrs Amaka Nweke (JP) and made available to newsmen Tuesday in Enugu, congratulated the 17 Local (LGA) chairmen for their victory at the polls, and subsequent assumption of office.

She emphasized the vital role local leaders play in driving sustainable growth and expressed optimism about their collaborative efforts in empowering women and youth across the region.

Mrs. Nweke, further stated that “the recent inauguration of the 17 local government area chairmen in Enugu State marks a pivotal moment for our collective vision of development.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to each of you for your unwavering commitment to serving your communities.

“Your leadership is vital as we embark on a journey to replicate Governor Peter Mbah’s exemplary development models across all local government areas. Together, we can transform Enugu State into a beacon of progress and opportunity” she stated.

“We recognize that the success of our state hinges on our ability to adapt and implement proven strategies that have already begun to yield positive results under the Governor’s administration.

“It is imperative that each council chairman actively engage with these models, tailoring them to fit the unique needs of their localities.

“By doing so, we can enhance infrastructural development, improve service delivery, empower women and youth, and boost economic growth throughout the state.

“As partners in this endeavour, we are committed to supporting you in your efforts to attract investors, foster development, and empower women and youth.

According to her, “Our goal is to create an environment that is conducive to investment and innovation. We believe that through collaborative efforts, we can unlock the vast potential of Enugu State, making it a preferred destination for both local and foreign investors.

“However, with partnership comes accountability and transparency. We will be vigilant in our role as watchdogs, ensuring that the strategies implemented yield tangible results for the people of Enugu State.

“It is crucial that we measure our progress and adjust our approaches as necessary, keeping the needs of our constituents at the forefront of our initiatives.

“Your performance will be closely monitored, and we expect transparency and dedication in all undertakings.

“In conclusion, let us move forward with a shared vision and a commitment to excellence. The journey ahead will require hard work and collaboration, but together, we can build a brighter future for Enugu State.

“Let us leverage our strengths, uphold our responsibilities, and work tirelessly to achieve our common goals” added.