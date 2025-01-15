Shettima, Others Salute Fallen Soldiers On 2025 Armed Forces’ Remembrance Day

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The mood at the iconic Eagle Square in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, was sombre and reflective on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, as the nation stood still to honour the unmatched patriotism and sacrifices of fallen heroes on the occasion of the 2025 Armed Forces’ Remembrance Day on Wednesday.

Nigeria is 64 years old — after independence — but behind the continued existence of the nation are the sacrifices of hundreds, even thousands of gallant troops who paid the supreme price in defence of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Vice President Kashim Shettima represented President Bola Tinubu who has been away attending the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in the UAE. Aside from Shettima, other members of the cabinet were present to honour the fallen heroes and their families with the laying of wreaths, among other military rituals including gun salute

The leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives as well as service chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, and others were in attendance at the annual event.

Ministers, senior government officials, senior military officers, members of the diplomatic corps, widows of gallant officers, and the wives of military officers were also present at the occasion.

Earlier, in a statement, the Senate commended the selfless sacrifices of the military. The upper legislative chamber also commended “serving officers and soldiers who are currently maintaining the peace and ensuring that our nation is secured and safe from internal and external aggression”.