W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

World Cup 2022: All Stage Set For Semi-final Matches

Posted by Latest News, Sports News Sunday, December 11th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After a scintillating quarter-final stage at the 2022 world cup, the tournament now enters the semi-finals.

This follows the completion of the quarter-final matches on Saturday with Morocco shocking Portugal 1-0 .

While France are the last team to book their place in the last four, after they saw off England 2-1.

The semi-final matches are billed to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Semi Final Fixtures



Tuesday, 13th December 2022

8:00 pm Argentina v Croatia

Wednesday, 14th December 2022

8:00 pm France v Morocco

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=83741

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

NDDC Projects Cancellation: Click Below to see full list

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us