World Cup 2022: All Stage Set For Semi-final Matches

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After a scintillating quarter-final stage at the 2022 world cup, the tournament now enters the semi-finals.

This follows the completion of the quarter-final matches on Saturday with Morocco shocking Portugal 1-0 .

While France are the last team to book their place in the last four, after they saw off England 2-1.

The semi-final matches are billed to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Semi Final Fixtures

Tuesday, 13th December 2022

8:00 pm Argentina v Croatia

Wednesday, 14th December 2022

8:00 pm France v Morocco