World Cup 2022: All Stage Set For Semi-final Matches

World Cup 2022: All Stage Set For Semi-final MatchesLatest News, Sports News Sunday, December 11th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After a scintillating quarter-final stage at the 2022 world cup, the tournament now enters the semi-finals.
This follows the completion of the quarter-final matches on Saturday with Morocco shocking Portugal 1-0 .
While France are the last team to book their place in the last four, after they saw off England 2-1.
The semi-final matches are billed to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.
Semi Final Fixtures
Tuesday, 13th December 2022
8:00 pm Argentina v Croatia
Wednesday, 14th December 2022
8:00 pm France v Morocco
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=83741