WWC: FIFA Will Still Pay Through NFF, Aisha Falode Insists

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The chairperson of the Nigerian Women’s Football League (NWFL), Aisha Faloe, has stated that FIFA would still pay the 2023 Women’s World Cup (WWC) prize money through the country’s federations.



Falode made this revelation when she spoke in a chat with Lagos Talks FM on Wednesday

The African Examiner recalls that after the qualification of Super Falcons to the second round of the WWC, Fatma Samoura, the FIFA secretary-general, stated that FIFA had changed its policy of player remuneration — due to unpaid allowance issues involving the country’s women’s football team.

She added that the World Cup prize money will be “ring-fenced” to ensure it gets to the players without interference from a third party.



Samoura’s statement sparked reactions on social media, with some users accusing FIFA of “shaming” the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

Falode, while making clarification, stated that Falcons prize money from the ongoing World Cup will still be routed through the NFF.

Falode, who was in the room when Samoura made the announcement, stated that FIFA only instructed the federation to ensure the money goes to the players.



“FIFA did not say it would pay the players directly. It says working through the member association – working through your federations, we will pay you this money through the federations,” the NWFL chair said.

“FIFA will pay the federations the money, and the federation pays the players with the instruction. Everybody knows it is there in black and white.”

The African Examiner writes that FIFA had announced that every player participating in the World Cup group stage will earn $30,000 and the match bonuses will increase to $60,000 in the second round of the competition.





