Seek God’s Intervention Over Political Activities, IBB Tasks Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ibrahim Babangida, former military head of state, has stated that Nigerians should seek God’s intervention for guidance in the country’s political activities.

Babangida made this known on Tuesday while speaking with journalists in Minna, as part of activities to commemorate his birthday.

The former head of state will be 81 on August 17, 2022.

In his remarks, he also tasks Nigerians to continue to have faith in the unity of the country and remain resolute that things will get better.

“I plead with us to be patient with one another and be prayerful for God’s intervention in our socio-economic and political activities,” he said.

“We need to continue to sensitise people on how to live in peace and harmony for peace, progress and for the continuous existence as a nation.”

The former Nigerian leader also advised the media to support efforts to promote the country’s unity.

“You should put in more deliberate efforts to change the Nigerian narrative. If the media and journalists ignore the spreaders of hate, they will not have a platform to pass their messages across,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“You are doing enough to promote the unity of the country. You can change the psyche of Nigerians.

“I implore you to ignore those that preach hate and disunity. Ignore them and don’t bother about them. You can only do this through objective reportage and I like the debate that is ongoing in the media.

“It is giving the people the insight that they need to see. What the media is doing now is very good.”

NAN