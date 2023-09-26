You’re Wasting Your Time Over Tinubu’s Chicago Varsity Certificate, Onanuga Berates Atiku, Peter Obi’s Supporters

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayo Onanuga, a former media aide to President Bola Tinubu, has berated supporters of the 2023 presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, concerning their position on the president’s certificate.

Onanuga took to his Twitter account on Tuesday saying that Atiku and Obi’s supporters are wasting their time and chasing shadows by arguing over Tinubu’s attendance at the Chicago State University.

According to him, Tinubu attended the Chicago State University and graduated in 1979.

Onanuga writes: “Supporters of Atiku and Peter Obi continue to chase shadows and waste time controverting President Tinubu’s attendance of Chicago State University. The unassailable truth is that he attended the university and graduated in 1979. As far back as 1999, I knew this to be the truth.

“I visited the university as the editor-in-chief of my paper and collected from the school’s registrar, the first attestation letter about Tinubu’s graduation.

“The document you gleefully posted on the right shows your confusion and malice. It speaks about University of Chicago and not CSU. Can you and your band please allow President Tinubu to breathe, to enable him face the serious business of governance?”





