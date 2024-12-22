Yuletide: PRODA Boss Celebrates Staff With Cash, Other Gift Items

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The joy of the serving and retired workers of Projects Development Institute (PRODA), Enugu, on Friday knew no bounds, as they smiled home with various amounts of cash and other gift items during their end of year party held at the agency’s premises.

The fun filled ceremony, which attracted friends and well wishers of the agency from far and near, featured different competitions among staffers, including dancing and good songs from the organization’s choir.

In his remark at the colourful event, Director General/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PRODA, Engr. (Dr) Peter Ogbobe, explained that the end of the year party which he introduced on assumption of office, is aimed at appreciating the agency’s retirees, as well as motivate, and give serving workers of the institute a sense of belonging.

He said: “We gather today to celebrate the end of another remarkable year. I am filled with gratitude and joy for what God has done, is doing, and is going to do.

“We come together to acknowledge the dedication, hard work, and commitment of our colleagues who have made significant contributions to PRODA,

“First and foremost, I would like to express my deepest appreciation to our retired management staff who served this great Institute with utmost dedication and selflessness.

“Your years of service have been a testament to your perseverance, expertise, and passion. Your contributions have shaped PRODA, and your legacy will continue to inspire us. Please join me in applauding them.

The DG, noted that “You have contributed greatly to the success story of this great Institute, providing guidance, wisdom, and leadership. Your dedication has been a beacon of hope, inspiring us to strive for excellence.

“As you begin this new chapter, we wish you joy, happiness, and fulfillment. May your years of service be rewarded with love, laughter, and above all, sound health and long life.

“We also recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of our colleagues who have demonstrated exceptional productivity and dedication. Your hard work, innovative spirit, and commitment to excellence have made a significant impact on our organization” just as he Congratulated the productive merit award winners.

“As we celebrate your achievements, we are reminded that success is not solely individual, but also a testament to the collective efforts of our team.

“Your dedication, expertise, and passion have inspired us to strive for greatness. May this recognition motivate you to continue pushing boundaries and achieving excellence.

“For some of you who work genuinely hard but may not have made it to the list of these awardees, I encourage you to keep being you and keep pushing and believing that your reward is eminent.

“In conclusion, I would like to express my gratitude to each and every one of you for your contributions to our organization. Today, we celebrate not only our achievements but also the bonds of friendship, camaraderie, and shared purpose that unite us.

“May the joy, laughter, and memories we create today and have been creating inspire us to continue striving for excellence in the years to come. Cheers to an amazing year, and here’s to an even brighter future”

The PRODA boss, noted that peace is one of the fundamental things he has achieved since assumption of office, adding that before he took over the mantle of leadership of the organization, there were infightings in the institute.

He however, expressed happiness that God has used him to restore peace in the establishment.

Ogbobe, said he and his management team came up with the end of the year event to bring people together as well as to engage them meaningfully.

According to him, they also decided to introduce a team merit award so that the institute will produce the best research team.

He expressed joy that the institute came third during the last technology expo, adding that they will continue to encourage team work.

Commenting on some of the achievements his administration recorded during the year under review, Ogbobe disclosed that they developed Bird Repeller, a device that drives away birds from the farms, stressing that it generates 25 different sounds from 7am in the morning to 7pm in the evening, stating that they decided to use 25 sounds because of the intelligence of birds.

He added that they also developed hybrid welding machines that use solar energy aimed at reducing dependence on electricity.

Ogbobe further hinted that plans were underway to train youths on how to use some of their products as part of efforts to reduce poverty and drive them away from the streets.

He commended Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology , Uche Nnaji, for their tremendous support to the Institute, saying their support made him record success stories in the institute.

Chairman of the 2024 DG/CEO productivity merit award Committee Chairman, Mr. Okoroike, Andrew, had in his speech thanked the Director General for giving him and his team the opportunity to serve.

Our correspondent who covered the event reports that Mr. Nzereogu Justin of the DG’s office, won the overall best Staff 2024, and smiled home with N500,000, while the Best research team also went home with 500k.

Some Staff equally won Departmental awards and prices, even as the Institute’s football team that represented the organization in the 2024 Research Institute Games Association of Nigeria RIGAN, hosted in Ibadan, Oyo state, presented to the DG, the bronze trophy they won at the biennial sporting competition held in Ibadan,Oyo state.