Buhari Returns From UAE Amid Uncertainty Over Amended Electoral Act

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Saturday evening, returned to Abuja after concluding a two-day condolence visit to Abu Dhabi, the Emirati capital.

He returns amid uncertainty in the governing All Progressives Congress over the signing of the Electoral Amendment Act, especially the section pertaining to the eligibility of statutory delegates to vote in the forthcoming primary elections.

Buhari, who departed Abu Dhabi at about 1:30 pm on Saturday, landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 4:00 pm, alongside members of his delegation.

In Abu Dhabi, he condoled with the new President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, over the passing of the former leader, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The President was accompanied by the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

Other members of his entourage include the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.) and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.