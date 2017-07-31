2 Killed, 3 Injured in Deadly Suicide Attack on Iraqi Embassy in Kabul

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two Afghan embassy employees were killed, while three people, including a police officer, were injured Monday, during a gun battle between the Afghan security forces and suspected terrorists in Kabul.

During the attack, a bomber according to the Afghan Interior Ministry blew himself up at the Iraqi’s embassy’s gate, after, three other suspected attackers entered the compound.

After the gun duel which lasted several hours, Afghan authorities declared the attack was over and all the assailants had been killed.

The so-called Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attacked embassy is located in the central Shar-e-Naw neighbourhood.

Kabul, the Afghan’s capital has witnessed a number of deadly assaults this year and they were linked to either the IS or Taliban.

Afghanistan according to the United Nations UN, has recorded not less than 1, 662 civilian deaths within the first half of the year, with about 20 per cent in the capital.

It would be recalled that a suicide car bomb killed at least 30 people in a mainly Shia district of Kabul last Monday. The Taliban claimed they carried out that attack.

Similarly, a huge explosion in the centre of the city killed over 150 people, on 31 May, 2017. The incident was described as deadliest militant attack in the country since US-led forces ousted the Taliban from power in 2001.

The recent persistent violence underlines the precarious security situation in Afghanistan as US President Donald Trump weighs up whether to increase the number of US troops aiding the military and police in the country.

