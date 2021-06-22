Security, Welfare Of Nigerians Remain Top Priority Of My Administration – Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday assured Nigerians that his administration would continue to give priority to their security and welfare.

Speaking at the passing out ceremony of the third regular cadet course, Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, the president said security was paramount for the nation to move forward.

Buhari, represented by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, said government required an efficient Police Force, being the lead agency in internal security.

“To enhance internal security, we embarked on a well thought-out reform programme to modernise and reposition the Nigeria Police,” he said.

Buhari said that government assented to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Bill to address funding challenges facing the police.

The president said that government also approved the adoption of Community Policing as the Internal Security Strategy of the country.

He said he had directed the National Salaries and Wages Commission to come up with a revised salaries and allowances for the police.

According to him, his administration will continue to recruit 10,000 junior police personnel annually, to address manpower shortage.

The President urged the new officers to be good ambassadors of the Nigeria Police, respect human rights, and shun all forms of corruption.

In his address, the Commandant of the Institution, CP Lawal Jimeta, said that 418 officers would be decorated as Assistant Superintendent of Police.

He said that the school had introduced some courses like cyber security, forensics and common policing, to address the current security challenges facing the nation.

African Examiner reports that Odoh Ulumma, received all round best cadet award, while Musa Muhammed, received best award in academics. (NAN)























