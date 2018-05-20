2018 UTME: JAMB Reschedules Examinations for Over 12,000 Candidates

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that it had set May 26, 2018 for rescheduled Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) for over 12, 000 candidates across the country.

JAMB’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed Sunday this in an interview in Abuja.

Dr. Benjamin revealed that over 12, 000 candidates are expected to sit for the mop up examinations in few of its centres across the country.

This category of candidates, he explained, were those whose biometrics were not captured during the initial period of the UTME in March.

“It would also include those, who are yet to see their results since the end of the examinations in March till date and have not been involved in any form of malpractice.

“It will also include those, who were unable to print out their e-slip before the earlier examinations and those whose centres were cancelled for suspected malpractices” the JAMB Spokesman said.

He added: “there are centres that were cancelled because of suspicious activities but the board was unable to identify the actual culprits.”

However, he affirmed that those, who were involved and caught in illicit acts and centres where a case of malpractice has been established against them would not partake in the rescheduled examinations.

Dr. Benjamin also advised candidates, who might have fallen into any of the categories, as being qualified for the examination and directed to print their e-slips from Monday, May 21, 2018.

It would be recalled that the board had earlier promised to reschedule the examinations for some candidates whose cases were exceptional.

