W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

2019 AFCON: Super Eagles Face Cameroon in Round Of 16

Posted by Featured, Latest News, Sports Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Super Eagles will on Saturday play Cameroon in the round of 16 matches of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The fixture was accomplished on Tuesday evening after Cameroon’s 0-0 draw with Benin Republic and Ghana’s 2-0 defeat of Guinea Bissau.

The goalless draw condemned the cup holders to second place in Group F; and a direct confrontation with the second-placed team in Group B, being Nigeria.

Cameroon defeated Nigeria in the AFCON final in 1984, 1988 and 2000, but most painful for the Super Eagles was the agonising penalty shoot-out loss in front of home fans at the National Stadium, Lagos, on Feb. 13, 2000.

In 2004, Jay Jay Okocha spearheaded a 2-1 defeat of Cameroon, in a quarter final match at the Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet in Monastir, Tunisia.

In the 2018 FIFA World Cup African qualifying series, the Super Eagles lashed the Lions 4-0 in Uyo and were forced to a 1-1 draw in Yaounde.

Saturday’s game is a titanic battle, and the Super Eagles are expected to pick themselves up from Sunday’s stunning defeat by Madagascar in their last group match.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=48841

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/2019-afcon-super-eagles-face-cameroon-in-round-of-16/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

Zenith Bank Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts