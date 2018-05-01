40 Killed, Many Injured in Suicide Bomb Attack in Adamawa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Almost 40 people have been reportedly killed, while many others were seriously injured Tuesday afternoon, when two suicide bombers detonated their explosives at a mosque and a market in Mubi, Adamawa State, Northeast Nigeria.

A local volunteer confirmed that following the bloody attack, many victims including the dead and injured have been evacuated to the hospital, as the the rescue operation is still ongoing.

Also a source at the Mubi General Hospital corroborated the volunteer’s narration as it was confirmed that ”37 dead bodies and dozens of injured from the two blast scenes”. Still, the source predicted the casualty toll might increase.

A resident of Mubi narrated that the first bomber mingled with worshippers who gathered for prayers at the mosque at the edge of the market.

He added that he detonated his explosives “five minutes before the prayer started” at about 1:20 pm local time.

Similarly, the second bomber according to media report blew himself up among the crowds of worshippers, traders and shoppers who fled the mosque towards the butchery section of a nearby market.

Mubi which has been attacked in the past by the suspected Boko Haram terrorists is about 200 kilometres (125 miles) by road from Yola, the Adamawa state capital.

