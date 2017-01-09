5 Suicide Bombers, 3 others killed in Another Attack in Borno

MAIDUGURI, BORNO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the multiple suicide bomber attack, Sunday in Maiduguri, the State capital which left eight people dead.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Mr. Victor Isuku, explained Monday that there were two separate attacks which occurred between 8.20 p.m. and 10.30 p.m yesterday (Sunday).

According to him, the first attack was carried out by three males, while the second was linked to two female suspected suicide bombers.

Isuku statement read in part: “At about 2020hrs (10.20pm) of yesterday 8/1/2017, three male suicide bombers shot sporadically and attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri via Garki Muna village cl ose to a military checkpoint,” said the spokesperson.

“The IED strapped to their bodies exploded killing all of them, and a Civilian-JTF.

“Two Ak47 rifles were recovered, while one was completely destroyed as a result of the explosion.

“Then about 2230hrs same date, there were two suicide bombers attack at Kaleri area of Gwange. Four persons including two female suicide bombers died in the explosion. Both scenes were swept and rendered safe for public access by personnel from EOD, FSARS and patrol teams of the command at the wee hours of today. Normalcy has since returned to these areas.”

