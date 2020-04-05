COVID-19: Police Arrest Funke Akindele For Violating Lagos Illegal Gathering Order

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Lagos have arrested popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, for throwing a party in violation of the restriction order against the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

“The attention of state Police Command was drawn to a viral video showing large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry in an Estate, along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis.

“They were celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband.

“Police detectives from the state CID Yaba, were promptly drafted to the location and Akindele was arrested,” Elkana said.

He said that efforts were intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz.

The police spokeperson advised those involved to report at the CID Yaba on Monday in their best interest or risk being declared wanted.