84-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide in Enugu As Police Begin Investigation

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police in Enugu state, south East Nigeria, has commenced full scale investigations into the case of an Octogenarian man, Late Mathias Uzo who committed Suicide at Awgu council area of the state.

Spokesman of the Command, Ebere Amarizu, who disclosed this to African Examiner in Enugu on Monday, said the unfortunate incident happened at Ezere in Awgu local government Area of Enugu state.

According to him, “the victim, an 84-year-old man, identified as one Mathias Uzo was allegedly found dead while hanging on a tree on 2/12/19 in the evening.

“In another development, one Emeka Ogbonna of Umueze in Nkanu west local government Area of Enugu state is now helping the operatives of the state command in their investigations in relation to the death of one Emeka Edeh Ngwu who is from Umueze in Nkanu west local government Area of Enugu state.

The deceased “Emmanuel Edeh Ngwu had allegedly gone to separate a fight between the suspect and his wife on 25/11/19 before the suspect allegedly gave him a chase with a stick which resulted in his alleged felling into a well inside their neighbors compound.

“He was later rescued from the well and taken to University of Nigeria teaching hospital Ituku/Ozalla for medical attention and was later confirmed dead.

Amarizu added that: “the state commissioner of police Ahmad Abdurrahman has directed a full-scale investigation into the incident.

