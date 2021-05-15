Osun Govt Silent As PDP Berates Oyetola Over Absence At Southern Govs’ Meeting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Osun State Government is yet to respond as the opposition People’s Democratic Party berated Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for not participating in the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum meeting held in Delta State earlier in the week.

African Examiner recalls that governors from the southern part of the country had at the meeting discussed about issues affecting the region and thereafter banned open grazing in the region.

They also called for restructuring of the country and the convocation of a national dialogue.

However, Osun State governor, who was said to be in Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj, was not present at the meeting nor his deputy who had been in charge since Oyetola embarked on the trip to the Holy Land.

Reacting, the PDP in a statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Oladele Oluwabamiji, urged Oyetola not to aggravate insecurity ravaging the state in a bid to make some power brokers in the country happy.

The party said, “We advise Governor Gboyega Oyetola to desist from putting Osun State into security jeopardy on the altar of politics of courting sympathy of power brokers in the country.

“We query the conspicuous absence of governor Oyetola at such a high powered meeting of governors in the Southern part of the country where sensitive decisions bordering on safety of lives of citizens in the southern part of the country was at stake.

“We declare such deliberate absence of the governor or any official of the state government at such meeting as absolutely a disservice to the people of the state.

“The message in Mr Oyetola’s refusal to represent the state in banning open grazing in the southern part of the country was that of open embrace of bandits and kidnappers into the state as safe haven for their nefarious activities.

“This state as far as we are concerned, cannot afford to accommodate the main nucleus of insecurity in the region which is predicated on open grazing. Mr Oyetola must stop playing politics with the lives of sons and daughters of Osun State.”























