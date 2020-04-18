UPDATED: Abba Kyari’s Body Arrives Abuja, Burried At Gudu Cemetery

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The remains of late Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari has arrived abuja from Lagos where he died on Friday on complications related to the deadly coronavirus.

African Examiner reports that after a brief prayer at his official residence, the late politician will be interred at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.

Earlier, one of the president’s media aide Garba Shehu tweeted:

“We just received the body of Abba Kyari the deceased Chief of Staff the President in Abuja.

“In strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the @NCDCgov and the Federal Ministry of Health, the funeral prayer and burial will be private.

“Thereafter, there will be no such ceremonies as condolence visits. Well-meaning friends, family members and the general public are encouraged to pray for the repose of Abba Kyari’s soul.”