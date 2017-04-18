Nigerian Govt Reopens Abuja Airport After Six Weeks Of Closure

Photo caption: Minister of State Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika Addressing Aviation Correspondence flanked by the Managing Director/CEO FAAN, Engr Saleh Dunoma, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Aviation Alh Zakari as the rehabilitated Airport reopened 24 hours before the scheduled time in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE, APR 18, 2017

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Exactly six weeks after its closure, the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja has been reopened for full operations.

The airport was closed down Wednesday, March 8, 2017 by the Federal Government (FG) to allow maintenance of its runaway.

As part of the events to usher in the re-opening, there was a test flight with the Minister of State for Aviation Mr. Hadi Sirika and other officials aboard, from the Kaduna International Airport to NAIA. The flight touched down late Tuesday morning.

FG has announced during the closure that the maintenance would last for six weeks, hence the reopening Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

While the repair lasted, both local and international flights were diverted from Abuja to Kaduna International Airport.

