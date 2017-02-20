Abuja University Students Protest Against killing of Female Colleague

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Students of University of Abuja early Monday morning protested against the death of one of their colleagues who was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Reports confirmed that the late student who was in the 200 level was knocked down by an incoming vehicle, when she was trying to escape being robbed by suspected hoodlums in front of the University permanent site gate.

The students in the process, blocked the two sides of Gwagwalada-Abuja part of the highway.

Following the protest, vehicles traveling in and out of Abuja could not move.

However, the protesting students allowed the passengers of the vehicles to disembark and continue their journey by trekking.

