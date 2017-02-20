W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Abuja University Students Protest Against killing of Female Colleague

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, February 20th, 2017

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Students of University of Abuja early Monday morning protested against the death of one of their colleagues who was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Reports confirmed that the late student who was in the 200 level was knocked down by an incoming vehicle, when she was trying to escape being robbed by suspected hoodlums in front of the University permanent site gate.

The students in the process, blocked the two sides of Gwagwalada-Abuja part of the highway.

Following the protest, vehicles traveling in and out of Abuja could not move.

However, the protesting students allowed the passengers of the vehicles to disembark and continue their journey by trekking.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=38082

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/abuja-university-students-protest-against-killing-of-female-colleague/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

AFCON GABON 2017

Final Match
05 February, 2017
--Egypt 1 - Cameroon 2

3rd Place Match
04 February, 2017 -
--Burkina Faso 1 - Ghana 0

More Results

*******************************************

UBA-Advert:———————————————-



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts