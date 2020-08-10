Makinde Sacks Works Commissioner, Redeploys 2 Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has sacked the Commissioner for Works, Infrastructure, and Transport, Prof. Raphael Afonja, from his position.

Governor Makinde, in a letter dated August 10, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, said the termination of appointment takes immediate effect.

“I wish to convey the approval of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, on the termination of your appointment as Honourable Commissioner, with immediate effect.

“Consequent upon the above development, you are hereby directed to hand over all the government items in your possession to the Permanent Secretary (Ministry of Works, Infrastructure and Transport).

“I am to add that your contribution within the time of your sojourn is appreciated and commendable, and therefore, wish you success in your future endeavours. I thank you.”

Meanwhile, the governor also approved the redeployment of two commissioners, who were asked to swap portfolios.

African Examiner reports that the Commissioner for Special Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal, has been redeployed to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, while his counterpart who was in charge of the Ministry, Funmilayo Orisadeyi, was moved to the Ministry of Special Duties.