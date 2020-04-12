Active Cases Of COVID-19 In Nigeria is 238, Total Infections Hits 318- NCDC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says active cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Nigeria is 238, while total infections number rise to 318.

NCDC, through its verified Twitter account, said on Saturday night that the agency recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, with 11 in Lagos, one in Delta, and another one in Kano.

It stated that there were 19 states with confirmed cases of the pandemic and majority of the active cases were in a stable condition.

“As at 9:30p.m April 11, there are 318 confirmed cases: 70 discharged; 10 deaths; Lagos- 174; FCT- 56; Osun- 20; Edo- 12; Oyo- 11; Ogun- 7; Bauchi- 6; Kaduna- 6; Akwa Ibom- 5; Katsina-4; Delta- 3; Enugu- 2; Ekiti- 2; Rivers- 2; Kwara- 2; Ondo- 2; Benue- 1; Niger- 1; Anambra- 1; Kano-1,” it stated.

NCDC disclosed that two new laboratories have been activated for COVID-19 testing.

“They are Influenza Laboratory at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and National Veterinary Research Institute Vom in Plateau.

“This brings the number of COVID-19 testing laboratories in Nigeria to 11.

“In progress- Maiduguri, Sokoto, Port Harcourt and Kaduna,” it said.

The agency added that its COVID-19 Microsite was a central repository for publicly available resources, as it responds to the pandemic.

“One way you can contribute to sharing verified information is by downloading resources on this site and sharing with your network. Visit covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

“Our Whatsapp and Telegram Channels are active!

Send “Hi” to our WhatsApp number (+234 708 711 0839), and you can chat with an agent.bit.ly/3bqNpPr

“Follow our Telegram channel for updates: t.me/NCDCgov,” it stated.

“The response to COVID19 requires strong collective efforts from all Nigerians.

“Please adhere to all recommendations from health authorities- hand washing, self-isolation and respiratory hygiene,” NCDC said. (NAN)