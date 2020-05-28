AfDB Probe: Obasanjo Condemns US Interference, Says Africa Must Speak Against Alien Practices

Ex-Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has cautioned the board of the African Development Bank to ignore calls for an independent investigation of its President, Akinwumi Adesina, by the United States Government stressing that the organization followed due process.

In a letter dated May 26 to Kaba Niale, Chairman of the AfDB board of governors, the elder statesman urged the organisation to protect and preserve the bank.

He said: “Unfortunately, the United States Government, through the US Treasury Secretary, has written a public letter (that was also distributed to the press globally) to disagree with the conclusions of the ethics committee of the board of directors and the Chairman of the board of governors of the bank.

“Instead of accepting the exoneration of the President of the bank, they called for an independent investigation.

“This is outside of the rules, laws, procedures and governance systems of the bank. The US Treasury Secretary disparaged the bank and ridiculed the entire governance system of the bank which has been in place since.

“This is unprecedented in the annals of the African Development Bank Group. If we do not rise up and defend the African Development Bank, this might mean the end of the African Development Bank, as its governance will be hijacked away from Africa.”

Adeshina has since declared his innocence repeatedly against the allegations against him.