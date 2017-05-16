W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

After 2 Years, APC has no Project in Rivers  -Wike

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News From The State, Nigeria 2015 Election Tuesday, May 16th, 2017

*Buhari Has Done Well in 2 Years – Information Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Nyesom  Wike  has declared that after two years in office, the APC Federal Government  has not executed  a single meaningful  project  in the state.

Flagging off the construction  of the Elele-Alimini internal roads  in Emohua Local Government Area on Tuesday said that the APC made promises and abandoned  the state.

He said: “APC has deceived Nigerians. I challenge  the APC to show one project that they have executed  in Rivers State in the last two years .  They have made promises, but they have made no efforts to fulfil  the promises.

“Enough is enough  for the lying and deception of the APC.  You can see the difference between light and darkness”.

“Those people in APC  stayed in Government  for eight years, but never  fulfilled  the promises they made to the people of Elele-Alimini.  Today, we are here to fulfill our promises to the people of the area.

“Because the people of Elele-Alimini did not disappoint me when I came to them for votes, I will not disappoint  them.”

Buhari Has Done Well in 2 Years -Minister

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the achievements of the Buhari Administration in the past two years have put Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth and development.

The Minister spoke at a Special Edition of the Federal Government’s Town Hall Meeting, held in Abuja on Tuesday to give the Administration a platform to present its mid-term report to Nigerians.

”Let me say straightaway that in giving this mid-term report, I am convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that this Administration has a story to tell, a story of achievements that – if we are able to continue along this path – will stand the test of time and put our dear nation on the path of sustainable growth and development,”

”We are addressing comprehensively the issues in the Niger Delta that make the production of our oil resources so vulnerable. We have taken on corruption at its core. There are more prosecutions and there will be more convictions for public sector corruption than Nigeria has ever seen.

 

 

