After 2 Years, APC has no Project in Rivers -Wike

*Buhari Has Done Well in 2 Years – Information Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that after two years in office, the APC Federal Government has not executed a single meaningful project in the state.

Flagging off the construction of the Elele-Alimini internal roads in Emohua Local Government Area on Tuesday said that the APC made promises and abandoned the state.

He said: “APC has deceived Nigerians. I challenge the APC to show one project that they have executed in Rivers State in the last two years . They have made promises, but they have made no efforts to fulfil the promises.

“Enough is enough for the lying and deception of the APC. You can see the difference between light and darkness”.

“Those people in APC stayed in Government for eight years, but never fulfilled the promises they made to the people of Elele-Alimini. Today, we are here to fulfill our promises to the people of the area.

“Because the people of Elele-Alimini did not disappoint me when I came to them for votes, I will not disappoint them.”

Buhari Has Done Well in 2 Years -Minister

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the achievements of the Buhari Administration in the past two years have put Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth and development.

The Minister spoke at a Special Edition of the Federal Government’s Town Hall Meeting, held in Abuja on Tuesday to give the Administration a platform to present its mid-term report to Nigerians.

”Let me say straightaway that in giving this mid-term report, I am convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that this Administration has a story to tell, a story of achievements that – if we are able to continue along this path – will stand the test of time and put our dear nation on the path of sustainable growth and development,”

”We are addressing comprehensively the issues in the Niger Delta that make the production of our oil resources so vulnerable. We have taken on corruption at its core. There are more prosecutions and there will be more convictions for public sector corruption than Nigeria has ever seen.

