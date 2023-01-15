Cancer Scare Made Me Removed My Thyroid – Mercy Johnson

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has opened up concerning her ordeal with cancer and the surgery she had to battle it.

Johnson disclosed this on her show, ‘Mercy’s Menu,’ with Joke Silva.

According to the actress, she and her husband had to face their new reality and everything that is associated with it head-on.

She stated that her last child was 6 months old when they discovered her condition and in the course of the surgery, she found out that she had to live on medication for the rest of her life.

She said “Odi and I have actually been here and I have never discussed it where we had, like uhm, a scare. I had a cancer scare in quotes and I had like my thyroid removed. And it was like a journey for us because we had kids.

“My last was six months at that time and then we kept on saying “okay, we have to understand that this is the new us, let’s go get the surgery done.” And then we got there, they said I was going to be on medication for the rest of my life and it was a reality that we had to sit down. You know, them giving me a timing and telling me you can’t miss your medication. Once you wake up that day, that’s the first thing. Telling me all of the side effects. So I’m reconciling with this you’re saying, it’s the truth. At the point you realize this is where we are, let’s grow from here, let’s live in this comfort zone.”