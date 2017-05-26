Again, another PDP Chieftain in Enugu Defects to APC

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu state has experienced another shock, as a former chairman of the party in Udi Council Area of the state, Chief Donald Nnadi, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with his numerous supporters, just as immediate past Governor of the area, Sullivan Chime declared that the party died long ago.

African Examiner reports that wave of defection from the PDP to the ruling APC has been bowing in the state, since the ruling party wrestled power from ex- president Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

It would be recalled that prominent PDP chieftains from the state such as ex- Senate president, chief Ken Nnamani, former governor of old Anambra sate, Dr.Jim Nwobodo, immediate governor of the state, Sullivan Chime, immediate past Speaker of the House of Assembly, Eugene Odoh, one time military Governor of Gombe state, Group Captain Joe Orji, former national secretary of the party, chief Rex Onyeabo, amongst others, dumped the party for ruling APC.

The Chief Nnadi’s defection ceremony which took place at his Ngwo-Uno ward attracted the presence of APC chieftains in the state including former Governor, Sullivan Chime, who congratulated the latest decampee for taking a bold decision to leave PDP, which he said had died long ago ,but only exists in name.

Chime who stole the show on his arrival at the event as he elicited loud ovation, tackled some politicians in the state, who he said had occupied a particular elective position for nearly 16 years due to greed and fear of the unknown.

The former governor, joined the APC, precisely on May 6, 2017. He stated that anybody who cannot survive outside politics, does not have any business being in politics.

“The problem of our people is insatiability. If you serve, give way for others to serve. I heard that somebody has been in the senate for 14 years; next two years will make it 16 years. Where that kind of thing happens is where you don’t have people, but if there are other capable people, then one should serve and give way for others to serve.

“It is because they have reached the end of their capacity that they are running around like mad dogs. They are agitated and threatened, feeling that what they are holding for long is about to be taken away from them.

In his remarks, chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye who received the new member stated that PDP which used to be “no shaking” in the state, is now “shaking” due to the exit of Chime, Nnadi and numerous others,

noting that APC was moving from ward to ward and local government to local government receiving new entrants to the party.

He said that the tsunami kind of defection from PDP to APC in recent time in the state was a clear demonstration of the fact that PDP has been totally decimated in the state.

Shortly after completely the membership, registration, Nwoye, presented the APC constitution and broom symbol to the new entrant , charging him to go out and win more souls for APC in the locality .

Please follow and like us: