Edo 2020: Don’t Turn Edo Into War Zone –Oba Of Benin Warns

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Benin Traditional Council has expressed disappointment over the ‘unruly’ behaviour of some youths when Governor Goodwin Obaseki recently led other PDP governors and party chieftains to the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.

The Council, in a statement signed by its Secretary, Frank Irabor, stressed that “the Benin throne is not partisan.”

The statement reads: “The meeting was cordial. During the meeting, the Oba recalled the warm reception accorded him by Governor Nyesom Wike and Governor Aminu Tambuwal when he paid a ‘Thank You’ visit to both states. The courtesy of the esteemed august visitors to the monarch ended very well.

“We were therefore surprised to hear later that there was an incident outside the Palace, directly in front of Oredo Local Government Secretariat. His Royal Majesty condemns this unruly behaviour that occurred in front of the Palace.

“We wish to emphasise once more that the Benin Throne is not partisan.

“The BTC uses this medium to advise all political party members not to turn Edo State into a war zone because of gubernatorial ambition.

“His Royal Majesty is committed to peace and tranquility in the state and, peaceful upcoming gubernatorial election.”

African Examiner reports that several persons were injured, and vehicles damaged at a clash between supporters of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) during Governor Obaseki’s visit to the Oba of Benin palace.