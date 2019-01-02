Ambassador Adetunji Moves to Launch “Brain Drain to Brain Gain” Campaign Worldwide

Photo: Ambassador Tunde Adetunji

By Ayo Balogun, Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Foremost Africa’s cultural ambassador, Chief Tunde Adetunji has begun moves to launch a global sensitization of “Brain Drain to Brain Gain” Campaign with a view to promoting understanding, unity, love and peace around the world.

Speaking to African Examiner from Atlanta, Georgia, Amb. Adetunji stated that in 2019 and beyond lectures, exhibitions and campaigns would hold in various cities and states in the US and around the globe.

According to him, in the US, various events will hold at the following venues in the state of Georgia: Georgia State University, Apex museum, Heritage celebration @Hyatt regency Atlanta, Cobb county Library, Fulton county library, Auburn Avenue, 100 black men of America Inc. chapters in Atlanta and throughout USA.

Other places that have been confirmed are: Atlanta university centers, Spelman College, Morehouse College, Live broadcast and presentation on WCLK radio Clark Atlanta, Family Network life, Radio New York, Georgia Tech, Chattahoochee College, Georgia Piedmont College, Emory University, Georgia State Capitol, Montgomery and Mobile. While elsewhere in the US will be in Alabama, Hawaii, Virgin Island as well as Puerto Rico.

He further explained that 2019 will be busy for him and his team as the lecture series advance to many countries and cities such as: Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa in Canada and in Europe which include London, Paris, Geneva, Zurich, Oslo, Stockholm, Dublin, Rome, Milan, Vienna, Belgrade, Zagreb and Warsaw and Moscow.

In middle east and Asia, the lecture will take place in Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Telaviv, and Jerusalem, Karachi, Bombay, New Delhi, Bangkok, Kuala lumpur, Singapore, Sydney, Hongkong, Beijing, Seoul, Manila, Cebu, Tokyo, Kyoto.

Elsewhere in Africa will be in Adisa-baba, Nairobi, Lusaka, Harare, Uganda, South Africa, Angola, Cameroon, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal Liberia, Sierra Leone, Gambia Ghana, Burkina Faso, Egypt and Morocco. While in South America will be Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina, Costa Rica Dominica Republic, Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, Mexico, Nicaragua, Cuba, Jamaica, Granada, Bahama Solomon Island, Coconut Island, Antigua and New Zeeland so far.

His words: “The previous exhibition and lecture series have made awesome impact locally and globally on various communities, institution and countries. This concept of BRAIN DRAIN TO BRAIN GAIN has become a concept of reality for change and transformation globally.

“It has become a sermon in churches worldwide; A lecture for change and transformation in schools and colleges; A theory for sociologist, philosophers Anthropologist on social changes and transformation.; And a solution for trade imbalance and globalization in the world.

“The good thing is that it all started here in Atlanta Georgia by Africa heritage foundation. The next phase of this lecture series will commence in January 2019.”

Chief Tunde Adetunji is the Founder and President of Africa Heritage Foundation. He is also an African cultural ambassador whose decades of achievements and success in the diaspora promoting culture, peace and unity are unarguably sources of pride to the global community.

